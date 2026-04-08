Nuapada: Allegations of a fake physical education teacher appointment at Sinapali College in Nuapada district have triggered demands for a high-level inquiry, amid questions over delays in official action.

The controversy centres on claims that Gangaram Meher allegedly held jobs simultaneously at two institutions and drew salaries, leading to suspected misappropriation of government funds. Sources said Meher, a teacher at Gandabahali Panchayat High School, drew salary for 22 months—from June 1, 1994, to March 31, 1996—while also serving at Sinapali College.

Following a complaint, the Directorate of Education, in Letter No. 15457 dated June 16, 2025, directed the Nuapada District Education Officer to conduct an inquiry. However, nearly 10 months later, the officer issued Letter No. 255 dated March 26, 2026 to the headmaster of Gandabahali Panchayat High School, bringing the matter into focus.

Meher has denied the allegations, terming them baseless and claiming a conspiracy to implicate him. He said he was appointed at the school in 1987 and submitted his C.P.Ed certificate from Sambalpur University in 1989. He alleged that someone else may have used forged documents in his name to secure employment and fi led a complaint at the local police station March 31.

Despite a week having passed, police are yet to take any action. Station officer Durga Madhab Bagh said the case is over three decades old and would require time for a thorough investigation. Sinapali College principal A.B. Dungdung said she joined in 2022 and has no prior knowledge of the matter, adding that the college has been busy with ongoing examinations.