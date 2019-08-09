Nuapada: A day after villagers living around Musarangi reserved forest under Sadar forest range of Nuapada district complained of sighting two leopards, the forest department Friday deployed a 24 hour patrolling team to track the big cats and provide security to local villagers.

The villagers, meanwhile, complained of sighting two more leopards taking their tally there to four.

According to Jaitaram Majhi, who lives very close to the jungle, two out of the four leopards are sub-adults. They had reportedly killed a cow and calf of a neighboring villager last Saturday.

Villagers are spending anxious days and sleepless nights after movement of the leopards were confirmed by forest officials who saw them taking rest at hilltop during day time Thursday. Local administration has barred villagers from venturing into the jungle and nearby agricultural fields. The Forest department has also cautioned people on this line.

Forester Asit Kumar Das said that his team is keeping an eye on the cats round the clock. They will attempt to catch or tranquilise the animals if they attack humans or enter their settlements.