Arindam Ganguly, OP

Even as filmmakers in the past had tried to deal with LGBTQ themes in several movies, such attempts were often considered alien to Indian culture. It was only after scraping of Section 377 of IPC that criminalised homosexuality, more such films were produced and also accepted by a majority of the viewers. Joining the trend, young Odia film director Abinash Rout has presented a hindi web series P Se Pleasure on the relationship between two girls, a subject which has seldom been explored in Odisha. The series got released on a streaming platform on Diwali. Bhubaneswar-born star Telugu actress Sindura Rout plays the lead with debutante Amrita Mishra from Odisha. Sindura, who recently launched her official website to remain connected with her fans, shares her experience of working in the film with Sunday POST:

Excerpts:

Sunday POST: What made you attracted to such a subject?

Sindura Rout – I always wanted to do something different and nothing can be more challenging than portraying a lesbian character on screen. However, I was extremely nervous at the beginning. I am happy that I could do justice to the character.

SP: Did you think about viewers’ backlash when you signed the project?

SR: No, it didn’t come to my mind. I was playing a character that exists in our society, so I was comfortable playing it. However, I am prepared for all kinds of reactions. So far, the viewers and the media have responded well.

SP: How did you prepare yourself for the role?

SR: I watched quite a few movies based on lesbianism. That helped me connect with the character Dimpy. I was not sure whether I could do justice to the character. I guess, I haven’t done too badly.

SP: P Se.. is said to be a remake of RGV’s Dangerous starring Naina Ganguly and Apsara. What you have to say on this?

SR- Theme of both the movies may have similarities but ours has a different storyline. But it is good that people are making films on LGBTQ issues. I am glad to play such a challenging role on screen. More movies should be made on LGBTQ community.

SP: Do you feel that movies having bold concepts are being liked more by the viewers these days?

SR: To a certain extent. But it’s not just the boldness, people are taking interest in concepts which are not frequently seen on screens.

SP: What is more exciting for you as an actor, a web series or a movie?

SR: Both have their own charms. This is my maiden web series and I must say I had a good experience. But being a film actress I definitely miss being on the big screen.

SP: You seem to be badly missing the big screen?

SR: Of course. I miss the 70mm screen big time but safety of people is more important than anything. We have to accept this new normal till the preventive vaccines are developed.

SP: How do you see your journey from Telugu to Hindi film industry?

SR: I always wanted to appear in Hindi films and I am glad it happened so early in my career. I am doing a song Main Kisi Aur Ka in a yet to be titled Hindi film. I believe this is just the beginning. I am grateful to the Telugu film industry for whatever little I have achieved so far.

SP: How did you spend the lockdown period?

SR- I got a lot of ‘me’ time which I usually don’t get while shooting. This apart, I honed my culinary skill, did painting, gardening, sketching, and wrote poems and a few short stories. I also fed the strays during the lockdown period which gave me a lot of satisfaction.

SP: Can we see you in an Odia movie in future?

SR:Language is not at all a barrier for the actors. I am an Odia by birth but got success working in Telugu film industry. Given an opportunity, I will certainly try to make a mark in the Odia film industry.