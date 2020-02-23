Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan offered prayers on Mahashivratri with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, kids and family. He was accompanied by his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan got a sweet birthday gift from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. While sharing a few candid pictures of ex-hubby Hrithik and sons, she wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye… you are the most incredible Man I know.. ♥️😇 🎂🎈#tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020🔥🚩 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo ☺️”

Sussanne was also seen enjoying vacation with Hrithik and his family in France. “The Modern Family – 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. New bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come… Processing our best while carving the slopes,” she wrote.

Despite her divorce with Hrithik, Sussanne still shares a close bond with him. Earlier, Hrithik posed for some candid photos while he was spotted at a brunch date with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, friend Sonali Bendre, her husband Goldie Bahl and their son Ranveer.

Sussanne, who shared a picture, wrote, “So Easy like Sunday morning… celebrating sabbath ♥️😇(the day of the week for rest and restoration) ..#grattitude #mytribe #springbreakstarts 💫🌻🎈” Post their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne share a friendly relationship and have often been snapped on movie and lunch dates with their children.

Ex-couple Hrithik and Sussanne, who married in 2000, were officially divorced in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne often take their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan out on vacations to exotic foreign locations.

According to a source, “Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time—they will come together again.”