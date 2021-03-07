New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.06 crore, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out January 16. The first to get the COVID-19 vaccine jabs were healthcare workers followed by the frontline workers from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those senior citizens. Also people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions also got the jab/

According to a provisional report till Saturday 7.00pm, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given. These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

Saturday, the 50th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, till 7.00pm, a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses were given, the health ministry said. Out of these 9,44,919 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,19,503 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose. The 9,44,919 beneficiaries include 6,26,805 people aged over 60 and 1,14,036 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The Health Ministry said that the final reports for the day would be completed late in the night.