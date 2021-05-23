Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has emerged victorious with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. So turncoats who had quit the party to join the BJP are now making a beeline for re-entry into the Mamata Banerjee camp. The latest to make an attempt to return to the Trinamool Congress is Sarala Murmu.

She had switched camp as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party. Now however, Murmu has expressed her desire to return to the TMC. It came after Banerjee’s former aide, Sonali Guha, made a similar appeal a day back.

Murmu claimed it was a mistake on her part to have joined the BJP. She said she wants party supremo Mamata Banerjee to pardon her. “If she accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently,” Murmu told reporters at her Malda home.

Murmu was nominated from Habibpur constituency in Malda. However, party sources had then claimed that she was keen on contesting the election from Maldaha constituency. “I committed a mistake and want Didi (Banerjee) to pardon me for that,” Murmu said.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha had Saturday written to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party. The four-time MLA from Satgachhia in South 24 Parganas district wrote a letter to Banerjee. She also shared the letter on social media. “The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, ‘Didi’. I seek your forgiveness and if you don’t forgive me, I won’t be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection,” Guha wrote.