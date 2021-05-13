Rabat: Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 810 prisoners on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr festival, the Justice Ministry said.

Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated Thursday in Morocco, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the released prisoners were 12 who were arrested for extremism and terrorism and later participated in the ‘Musalaha’ (Reconciliation) program, a government approach to rehabilitating militants.

The 12 people have officially announced their rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, the Ministry statement said.

In addition, the pardon includes 17 people who participated in the popular protests over lack of economic and social development in the northern region of Al Hoceima in 2016, it added.