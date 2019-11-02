Mumbai: In the entertainment world, everything appears to be glamorous and happy. But the reality is quite different. Like common people, even stars who walk the path of fame also walk the hall of darkness.

There have been stories of some of these celebrities that made it big yet struggled for a happy life. Here are some of these tragic stories to learn from them and make our lives bigger and better.

Honey Singh: The story of Honey Singh’s depression and struggles was all over the media. The singer admitted that he had through bipolar disorder, which sustained for eighteen months. He also said that during that time, he was treated by four different doctors but he could not recover for almost a year throughout the initial treatment. He also revealed that he was unable to face anyone and became distant towards his family and friends. This was the most tragic phase of his life, but he came out well and today he is back with his music numbers.

Jackie Shroff: Jackie Shroff went through a hard time after the sudden demise of his brother. The actor told that he saw his brother drown in front of him and this incident left him in a state of shock and he was traumatized for several days. He could not have food and had disturbing nightmares during those times. He revealed that during those times he felt like his life is worthless and had suicidal thoughts many times. It took three years for him to recover.

Kangana Ranaut: A famous face of the industry today, but her journey has been full of struggle. She came from the hills of Uttarakhand to the glamour world of Mumbai where she was bullied several times for her accent and her laugh. She spent days with no money to even buy food. She fought all the odds and became the country’s most acclaimed actress.

Sonam Kapoor: The renowned actress in an interview revealed that as a young girl, she was molested by a man at a party. That experience left her in shock and trauma and she could not share it with anyone for three years. It was after taking psychiatric help that she became normal and was able to be normal and string again.

Manisha Koirala: Manisha battled against ovarian cancer and endured serious mental and physical pain during her treatment. Her surgery was successful and she has been free of cancer ever since. She explains it to be one of the toughest times of her life and says more than physical it was the mental illness that took her over. But with her strong will today she stands strong and healthy.

Deepika Padukone: Before establishing herself as a top actress, Deepika Padukone also has had her shares of ups and downs. She moved to the industry and left modelling. She had her break-ups that left her in a state of depression. She has often been vocal about her struggles. Today, she is one of the loved actresses in the town.