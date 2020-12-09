Seoul: K-pop superstar BTS ranked as the sixth most tweeted about people globally, data from Twitter showed, in apparent proof of the seven-member group’s strong influence in the social media platform.

While US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden topped the list, BTS was one of two musicians to be among the top 10 most tweeted about global figures, with the other being American rapper Kanye West.

BTS also topped Twitter’s list of the most tweeted about K-pop accounts globally this year for the fourth year in a row, followed by boy band Exo and girl group Blackpink, reports Yonhap news agency.

Twitter added that a tweet of BTS member Jungkook covering a song by US musician Lauv in May was the second most retweeted tweet worldwide this year at over 1.6 million times, following the tweet of American actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

BTS has smashed records this year, with its new song “Life Goes On,” becoming the first Korean song to top Billboard’s main singles chart earlier this month.

IANS