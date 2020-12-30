Bhubaneswar: The state government has claimed that a majority of the returnees from the United Kingdom (UK) to Odisha are from the Capital city.

The information was furnished by the State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra. He interacted with the media Tuesday and tried to allay the fears of the common people from the new strain detected in UK and its overall impact on the Covid-19 scenario across the state.

The state government has asked the untraceable persons to report to the government about their return to the state and also get tested as soon as possible. This comes after several persons returned to the state from the UK in the wake of new strain of the virus came to the fore.

Many of the contact numbers given by them are allegedly not working. The government also said that there was no need to panic about the new Covid strain.

“The team from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is tracing the untraced persons in the state capital who recently returned to the state from the UK. Most of the persons who returned from the UK hailed from Bhubaneswar. On the other side, the returnees from the UK have gone to 18 different districts of the state,” Mishra said.

He also said that there are some phone numbers, given by them which are not getting connected or not working. “But we are trying our best to reach out to them. All those who have come to the state after December 23 must inform the government about the same. This is in the interest of the nation and they must act accordingly,” he said.

He also added, “I request all of them to come forward and get tested. There is no need to be afraid. Not a single death has been reported nor there is any rise of death rate or hospitalisation in the countries where the new strain was detected. If there is no rise in death rate, there is no need to panic.”

PNN