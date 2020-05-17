Kendrapara: A woman and her son died while her another son sustained critical burn injuries Saturday at Bhopal village under Tantiapala marine police station after the woman set herself and her two minor sons ablaze in a fit of rage over a family feud, police said.

According to Jyotiprakash Swain, IIC of Tantiapala marine police station, the deceased were identified as Lovabati Swain, 36, wife of Sachitra Swain, and her three-year-old son Ayush. Ashwini Swain, 8, sustained critical injuries.

Police said, a feud erupted between Lovabati and her husband Saturday morning. In a fit of rage, Lovabati set herself and her sons afire by pouring kerosene on her body after locking the doors. Locals rushed in when her elder son screamed for help.

PNN