Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Mother’s Day ‘Sidharth Music’ launched a song with title Maa as tribute to all moms. The song also urged everyone to stay at home in this tough time and provide strength to the family.

Vocal rendition of Maa has been done by Siddharth Agarwal (director, STV networks) and renowned singer Namita Agarwal. Incidentally, this is Siddharth’s debut song.

Siddharth said that the song just happened out of the blue and not planned at all. Composer Anurag Mohapatra and music supervisor Saugato Roy Choudhury came up with an idea of a mother-son conversation for Mother’s Day. Then everything just happened in a flow, Siddharth informed. “They thought that I could justify the theme of the song in the best possible way. I agreed and here it is!” he added.

The lyrics were penned by Sumit Panda, who also happens to be a software engineer.

Saugoto talking about the song said it had just been a momentary idea which materialised quickly. “I have been associated with the team closely as a music supervisor. We were having a meeting for some other song when suddenly Siddharth started humming. That’s when I got the idea to do something for Mother’s Day. We discussed it and Siddharth’s mom Namita madam was also roped in. Anurag who also is a good friend of ours came on board eventually. He is also working on few other projects with us,” said Saugoto.

“The making of the song was planned in a different manner. Due to the second wave of the pandemic, Siddharth had to allow his employees to work from home. Because of social distancing and limited access, the sound and mixing engineer and composer could not be present during recording. The process took place through video-conferencing. Siddharth and Namita Ma’am recorded separately within a limited time and the two parts were mixed,” Saugoto added.

Saugoto also informed that the song is Anurag’s first Odia composition. “Despite technical challenges and Covid-19 restrictions, we were able to pull it off successfully. It is the lyrics that make a song worth listening. Our word wizard Sumit Panda has done a commendable job with it,” Saugoto informed.