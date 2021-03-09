New Delhi: Motorola Tuesday launched two new budget smartphones Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 with a near-Stock Android 11 OS right out of the box.

Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours. The Moto G10 Power, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode.

Moto G30 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup, 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the device has a 13MP camera sensor.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Moto G10 Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

It houses a quad rear camera that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, 2MP sensor with a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Moto G10 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery.