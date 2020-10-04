Bhubaneswar: Motor vehicle revenue in the state has dipped by 42 per cent till August end of this financial year as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.

As per a written statement by Transport and Commerce Minister Padmanabha Behera, the state government has collected Rs 382.78 crore in between April and August of this fiscal as against Rs 661.29 crore during the period in last fiscal.

Motor vehicle revenue collection has fallen by 82.75 per cent in the month of April, 66.69 per cent in May, 15.61 per cent in June, 19.98 per cent in July and 18.04 per cent in August.

About 1,40,063 vehicles were registered in the state till August 2020 while 10,534 driving licences were renewed during this time, he said.

Behera said the state has collected Rs 4.14 crore as fine from the violators while checking vehicles documents whereas the amount was Rs 35.13 crore during the same period last year.

Likewise, Behera said, about 70.33 lakh registered vehicles are plying on state roads.