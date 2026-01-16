Bhubaneswar: Infocity police Thursday arrested a motorcycle rider for fatally hitting an elderly woman at Shikharachandi bus stoppage January 11. According to a complaint by her son, Amayakant Mohapatra, Banita Barik was standing near Shikharachandi bus stoppage when Abhisek Swain (27) of Cuttack allegedly rode his motorcycle at high speed and in a rash, negligent manner, striking her with great force.

The impact threw Banita onto the road, leaving her critically injured. Local residents rushed her to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries around 3pm the same day. Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, Abhisek was arrested and forwarded to court, with further investigation ongoing.