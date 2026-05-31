By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

The true measure of a civilization lies in how it treats its most vulnerable members and in the Indian ethos, no group is more revered, at least in rhetoric, than our senior citizens. However, as India rapidly transitions from a collection of joint families to a landscape of nuclear units, the ‘reverence’ once guaranteed by tradition is increasingly being replaced by neglect.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data suggests that elder abuse is no longer a hidden domestic shame but a growing crisis, with nearly 1 in 10 seniors admitting to facing abuse, primarily at the hands of their own children or daughters-in-law.

In response to this fraying social fabric, the Telangana Government recently proposed the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring Bill seeking to move beyond moral persuasion by making it mandatory for government employees to look after their aging parents. If an employee is found to be neglecting or abandoning their parents, the government can deduct 10% to 15% of their monthly salary and credit it directly to the parents’ accounts.

This is not the first time the Indian state has stepped into the private sphere of the home. The landmark Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act of 2007 already provides a legal framework for elders to claim maintenance. However, the Telangana Bill goes a step further by automating the punishment, shifting the burden of enforcement from the elderly parent who is often too emotionally or physically frail to fight a court case, to the state’s administrative machinery.

Yet, the path from policy to practice is fraught with practical hurdles. Can a legislative hammer truly fix a broken heart? The implementation of the Telangana Bill faces significant challenges.

First, there is the issue of ‘definition of neglect.’ Determining what constitutes adequate care is subjective; a parent might receive financial support but be subjected to extreme emotional isolation or ‘weaponized loneliness,’ which no salary deduction can remedy.

Second, there is the risk of further fracturing familial bonds. If a child’s salary is forcibly deducted, the resulting resentment could exacerbate the very abuse the Bill seeks to prevent. Furthermore, administrative officers, who are tasked with deciding these cases, often lack the judicial training to navigate the complex emotional and financial webs of family disputes.

The rise in elder fraud and cybercrimes also paints a grim picture. Scammers today use ‘digital arrest’ tactics and AI voice-cloning to exploit the digital unfamiliarity of the elderly. When the state focuses solely on maintenance from children, it risks overlooking these broader systemic threats that leave seniors vulnerable even when they have financial means.

While the Telangana Bill is a commendable attempt to provide a safety net, it cannot be the only solution. We must move toward a more holistic ‘Social Contract for the Elderly.’ This includes strengthening the public healthcare system through dedicated geriatric wards and expanding the Ayushman Bharat coverage to all seniors regardless of income. We need community-led initiatives that reintegrate the elderly into social roles, perhaps as mentors or storytellers to combat isolation. Legislation can provide the bread but society must provide the respect and companionship that make the twilight years worth living.

Ultimately, the state can mandate a deduction from a paycheck but it cannot mandate a place in a child’s heart; that requires a cultural shift back to the values that once made our society a sanctuary for the old.

The writer is a former college Principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.