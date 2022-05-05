Raisen: Five people were killed and four others injured when an auto-rickshaw and a mini truck collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district Thursday, police said.

The deceased included a teenage girl, and two of the injured were in a serious condition, they said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Tedia bridge under Umraoganj police station limits, located 22 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena told PTI.

The auto-rickshaw was heading towards the state capital Bhopal from Raisen when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Four occupants of the auto-rickshaw and a minor girl travelling in the truck died, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanraj Goswami (35), resident of Sagar district, Arbaj Khan (19), Imanuddin (28), Raine Qureshi (14), all from Bhopal, and Amit Lodhi (27), belonging to Raisen, he said.

Four injured persons, including two who were in a serious condition, were rushed to a medical facility in Bhopal, the official said.

The police have registered two separate cases against drivers of both the vehicles for rash driving, he added.