Indore: Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform were arrested by Cyber Cell of the Madhya Pradesh police Tuesday. They were running the over-the-top (OTT) platform (a video streaming service) with technical help from a Pakistani man, the police informed.

“Deepak Saini (30) and Keshav Singh (27) were arrested under the Information Technology Act. They were running this network from Gwalior,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh. The duo had hired Pakistan-based Hussain Ali through an online network. He developed and maintained the OTT service, informed Singh.

“Obscene films were transmitted on their OTT platform and its customers were spread in 12 countries. They used to charge Rs 249 per month,” the SP said.

The Cyber Cell came to know about the platform during the ongoing investigation into an inter-state racket which lured girls by offering roles in web series. However, once they registered the girls were forced to work in porn films, he said. Four members of this gang have been already arrested, the SP added.

PTI