Bhopal: The controversy over Ajay Devgan-Sidharth Malhotra starrer upcoming Hindi movie — Thank God — has erupted in Madhya Pradesh too after a senior minister in the BJP-ruled state demanded a ban on its release.

Vishwas Sarang, who is also the higher education minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, wrote a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and demanded a ban on the film.

In his letter, Sarang has claimed that the upcoming comedy film Thank God has showcased an inappropriate depiction of Hindu Gods.

“In a fresh such incident, Ajay Devgan starring in the movie – Thank God, Chitragupt, who is considered as the God of Kayastha community, has been portrayed with half-nude women and derogatory language has been used in the movie. It has hurt the sentiments of the people of Kayastha community across the country and therefore, this movie should be banned,” the BJP minister wrote in his letter.

Sarang, who is the MLA from the Narela Assembly constituency in Bhopal, also belongs to Kayastha community.

He also mentioned in his letter that there has been a trend in Bollywood to depict Hindu Gods and Goddess in wrong manner, thereby hurting the sentiments of Hindus in the country.

Earlier, a case was filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgan and Sidharth Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court Uttar Pradesh by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava.

The petitioner’s statement will be recorded November 18. According to the petitioner, the film’s trailer, which has been released, mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments.

Thank God is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres October 25, however, the controversy emerged after its official trailer was released recently.