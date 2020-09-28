Bhubaneswar: Vehicle owners and drivers need not carry documents like driving license, registration, insurance and pollution certificates while driving from October 1 onwards.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has issued a notification in this regard. It said that vehicle documents including driving license and e-challan will be maintained through the app.

The Ministry has asked state transport departments and traffic police not to ask a vehicle owner or driver for documents. Instead, regional transport officers (RTOs) and traffic police shall have to put the respective vehicle numbers through the new app for verification of all documents on their own, official sources informed.

The new app will be linked to the department’s website much before its launching. By inserting the registration number of a vehicle in it, all valid documents of the vehicle will be displayed.

The app can be downloaded on android phones. It will be the responsibility of the verifying officer to find out documents for the purpose than to ask vehicle owners and drivers to show.

Vehicle owners and drivers will not be questioned for not keeping documents pertaining to their respective vehicles while driving.

In case when a vehicle is e-challaned for not having valid documents, transportation charges will be levied on vehicle owner. In the event of non-payment of charges, the owners would not be able to either to sell their vehicles or renew their driving licenses.

PNN