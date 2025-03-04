Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur looked every inch ethereal in white Indian wear as she channeled her inner ‘swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara’.

Mrunal took to her Instagram, where she shared an array of images with her head covered with a beautiful organza dupatta. Another image showed the actress flaunting green bangles and doing her make-up.

She also shared a close-up portrait of herself. It showcased her expressive eyes and a serene expression. She is partially veiled with the delicate, sheer dupatta adding an elegant and traditional touch.

“Channelling my inner swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara,” she wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, “swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara”, is a poetic expression in Hindi that describes an exceptionally beautiful and graceful woman descended from heaven.

In other news, Mrunal recently shared some helpful tips on how to stop hair fall.

She posted a clip on her Insta stories where she can be seen flaunting her newly grown baby hair. The actress revealed that she suffered a massive hair fall after being down with dengue last year. She went on to reveal what all she did to battle the hair fall successfully.

The ‘Sita Ramam’ actress shared, “I had dengue last year and I had such crazy hair fall, and I was so hard on myself. But then, just took proper treatment, and got my vitamins sorted. This is all my baby hair growing. Don’t be hard on yourself.”

She added, “The shedding phase will happen but it will grow back. But you got to use less products, do massage, you need to have a ritual. Please take care of yourself.”

Mrunal is currently busy shooting for “Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha,” which also stars Adivi Sesh. The pan-India action drama also stars Anurag Kashyap, who will be seen portraying a fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee with no tolerance for corruption.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

She will also be seen as the leading lady in the highly awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. She will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in her next. Directed by Vijay Kumar, “Son of Sardaar 2” also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role.

IANS