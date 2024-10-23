Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur turned “baddie” as she showcased her love for King Of Pop Michael Jackson in her latest monochrome pictures.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself but in black and white. The images had the actress flaunting long barrel curls and long eyelashes. She was seen dressed in a black shirt paired with denims.

The pictures had the song “Bad” by Michael Jackson playing in the background. The track is the seventh studio album by Jackson. It was released in 1987.

For the caption, Mrunal wrote: “BAD – MICHAEL JACKSON 2:06 kinda morning!”

The 32-year-old actress was recently in Uttarakhand to shoot for a romantic film with Sidhant Chaturvedi.

She even shared a video of herself playing with puppies and kittens on the sets. The actress used the song “Nadaan Parindey” by A. R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan from the 2011 film “Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“Mumma Can I PLEASE take these Nadan parindeys home ???? Please please pleaseeee #furryfriends #cats #dogs #love #pets #uttarakhand,” she wrote as the caption.

She has several films lined up for release. Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan’s comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

Mrunal made her debut in acting in 2012 with the TV show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

She was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

The actress has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

IANS