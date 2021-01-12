Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur is out to give fans a glimpse of her glamorous side when she stars in Guru Randhawa’s upcoming music video.

Details are under wraps, but sources said: “The final track is in the process of mixing. Mrunal has been approached for the video to be shot over two days at an exotic location. The video will feature her in an ultra glamorous look which she hasn’t donned for the silver screen yet. The actor in recent times has walked the ramp for notable fashion designers. It will star her in a bold look, upping the sizzle of the video itself.”

The song titled Abhi na chhodo mujhe will be sung by Guru, who also appears in the song. The video will be shot in Kashmir over two days. The track releases next month.