Mumbai: Former India captain and a good friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is shattered and heartbroken to hear the untimely demise of the Chhichhore star. The star cricketer has reportedly gone into isolation and is not even talking to his family members, reports said.

Rajput who essayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” was a very close friend and shared a good rapport with the former wicket-keeper batsman.

Rajput spent almost 9 months with the Captain Cool during the making of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film’s director Neeraj Pandey reportedly called up Dhoni Sunday afternoon to convey the sad news of Sushant’s death.

“Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” Neeraj was quoted as saying.

“Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief,” Pandey told.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief. “Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Sunday.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che”, based on the book by Chetan Bhagat. He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film “Drive”.

May his soul rest in Peace!!