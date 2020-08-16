Ranchi: Zomato, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm, has announced a big gift as a token of love for Ranchi residents post the city’s most illustrious child declared his retirement Saturday. The legendary India captain brought down curtains on his illustrious international career, thus ending speculation that was rife right since his last One Day International in the semi final match against New Zealand in 2019.

His announcement saw emotional tributes pouring in from all quarters and Zomato have also done their bit. Sunday, they announced that the residents of Ranchi will receive a 100 percent discount on food items bought up to Rs 183. The offer will remain valid from 7pm to midnight only for Sunday. The residents could make use of the offer by using the coupon code MAHI.

A gift for the city that gifted India a legend! pic.twitter.com/O2r9E7Z7TL — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 16, 2020

183 is MS Dhoni’s highest ODI score which he scored against Sri Lanka. It is still the highest score by a wicketkeeper in One-Day Internationals.

Indian great Mahendra Singh Dhoni Saturday bid adieu to international cricket in the most Dhoni-like way possible. Without any fanfare, thrills and attracting much attention, Dhoni did it in an elegant and dignified way just like his international sporting career with a cool post on Instagram account 15th August, which also happened to be India’s 74th Independence day.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” Dhoni wrote along with the video on Instagram. The video depicted Dhoni’s international journey from breaking into the national side, scripting records, playing memorable knocks, winning trophies and getting run out in his last match for India.

PNN