Mumbai: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested Friday Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane. He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said. “Sunil Mane was called by the NIA for questioning Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases,” an official said Friday. He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he added. Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

The central agency had earlier arrested four persons, including two Mumbai police officers – Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi – in connection with these cases.

The SUV which was found close to the Ambani residence belonged to Hiran. Surprisingly, the businessman was found dead in a Thane creek a few days after the SUV was found. Vaze, the alleged mastermind behind the plot has claimed that he is being framed. However, his role in the two cases cannot be ruled out. It was due to this incident that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred.

Since then, the CBI has also been investigating the cases. The probe agency has also questioned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after Singh alleged that the former is alleged in extortion.