Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling Sunday asked the officers concerned to ensure that all government-run hospitals have functional fire extinguishing equipment.

The minister’s direction followed a fire incident that took place at the trauma care ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack early March 16, leaving 12 patients dead.

Mahaling held a meeting with senior officers of health, fire service and public works departments. Chief District Medical Officers and heads of medical colleges and hospitals also joined it in virtual mode.

The meeting reviewed the fire safety-related arrangements in various medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Safety of patients and the general public is the first priority of the government, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

Mahaling directed that fire safety rules be strictly followed and regular inspections be conducted in all government hospitals of the state.

He advised the officers to pay special attention to conducting regular inspections and strictly follow the fire safety standards, according to an official statement.

The minister further instructed the officers to implement the matters discussed in the meeting with utmost importance and take timely steps.

The officers were directed to ensure that fire extinguishing equipment is properly functional in all hospitals, and regular inspections and mock drills are conducted.

He also directed them to take steps in coordination with the Public Works Department and the Fire Services Department.