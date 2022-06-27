Kolkata: Mukul Roy, who is officially still an elected BJP legislator, Monday tendered his resignation from the post of Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal assembly.

Although Roy cited health grounds as the reason for his resignation, political observers feel that through this, he wanted to bring an end to the already shrouding controversies over his moral authority to stick to the chair of the PAC Chairman.

As per tradition, the post of the Chairman of PAC in West Bengal assembly is always offered to a legislator from the opposition bench. Although Roy got elected as a BJP candidate from Krishnagar (North) constituency in Nadia district in the 2021 Assembly polls, soon after the results were declared, he rejoined Trinamool Congress.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee personally welcomed him back to the party by wrapping him with the party flag.

Soon after that, the BJP sought his disqualification as a legislator. However, the Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee refused to do that and instead Roy was appointed as the PAC Chairman.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari even approached the Calcutta High Court, which referred the matter back to the office of the Speaker. However, the Speaker stuck to his earlier stand and rejected the plea for Roy’s disqualification on grounds that there was no evidence to prove that Roy had joined the Trinamool.

However, debates on Roy’s position as PAC Chairman continued on grounds that how the transparency of the state government expenditures can be achieved with someone with questionable political status continues. From that point of view, it is perceived that Roy finally resigned from the post of PAC chairman to bring an end to all controversies in the matter.

Biman Banerjee said that if Roy’s resignation letter has reached his office, he will look into it. “If the resignation is as per procedures and norms, I will accept it. It is the Speaker’s prerogative on whether he will accept the resignation or not,” he said.

The BJP is looking at the development as the party’s moral victory. “The ruling party tried to capture the chair of PAC chairman by placing its pawn there. However, finally Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to accept defeat,” said senior BJP leader, Rahul Sinha.