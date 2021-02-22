Bhubaneswar: Odia play Eka Jidkhor Jhia was staged at Rabindra Mandap Monday, on the second day of five-day theatre festival Kalinga Natya Mahotsav, organised by the prominent drama troupe of the state Satabdira Kalakar.

While the play was adapted by Ramakanta Banerjee from a famous work of leading Indian playwright Vijay Tendulkar, troupe’s secretary Dhira Mallik directed it for the troupe.

The play is about the trials and tribulations of Mangala, a cultured but stubborn girl. She is also ambitious and promising. However, influenced by uncle, a follower of Gandhian principle, she decides to lead a life based on truth, justice and hard work. Incidentally, she ends up marrying a person with a criminal background. Now, her motto in life is to bring her husband and rest of his family on the right track. Going against her principles, she even seeks help from her uncle. At the beginning, she gets support from her in-laws. But ultimately, she is deserted by everyone.

Santosh Mohanty, Srikanta Mishra, Alok Agnibesh, Apurba Sahoo, Bighnaraj Jena, Sakaleswar Patnaik, Subham Sahoo, Minarani Sahoo, Monideepa Mallick, and Satyaprakash enacted the play on the stage.

All the actors looked sincere and managed to hold the interest of the audience till the end.

The guests who graced the occasion included Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairman Odisha State Housing board, journalist Pradosh Patnaik and Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.