Mumbai: A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside his autorickshaw in Goregaon East area of Mumbai, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in BMC Colony Friday but it came to light the next day, an official said.

“Dayashankar Soni was found in a seated position, and he had hanged himself from the rod on the vehicle’s roof. His wife had told us Soni was an alcoholic and was depressed for some time now. She has not raised suspicion about the death,” he said.

An accidental death case has been registered, said the Dindoshi police station official.

