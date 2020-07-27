Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose Monday by 1,033 to 1,10,129, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At 39, the city recorded its third lowest single-day fatality count so far, the BMC said and added that the toll now stands at 6,119. The lowest one-day death toll at 39 had been reported July 6 and July 11. Twenty seven of the 39 deceased had underlying health conditions, according to the BMC.

In more good news, the city’s recovery rate has improved to 73 per cent while the case growth rate declined to 1.03 per cent. The average case doubling rate has also gone up to 68 days, the BMC said. With 1,706 patients being discharged Monday, the number of recovered cases increased to 81,944, the BMC said.

Mumbai now has 21,812 active cases. A total of 859 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals during the day, it said.

At present, R-Central ward that includes Borivali and other Western suburbs has the highest growth rate of 1.8 per cent. H-East ward comprising Khar east and Bandra East has the lowest growth rate of 0.5 per cent, as per the civic body.

