Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma made a strong pitch for the conservation of the ‘Great One-Horned Rhinoceros’ during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which the defending champions lost by two wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Rohit continued to use his shoes against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Tuesday night. This time he wore shoes with a picture of a turtle (big turtle) in blue water, conveying plastic free seas.

The other cause that’s extremely close to my heart. This one hits hard! This is a hundred percent in our control to reverse. I take my cause with me while I go out and do what I love! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZF5xP1zy9k — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 14, 2021

Netizens are eagerly waiting to see what shoes he wears in the next match. He has already raised the issue of plastic pollution in the sea. Rohit had appealed to save the species of extinct rhinos by wearing shoes bearing the picture of a ‘one horned rhinoceros’ in the inaugural match of the IPL.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

The 33-year-old Mumbai-based player wrote on his Instagram after the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore April 9 that it is everyone’s responsibility to make the world better and everyone needs to work for it.