Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has brought many biggies of the Hindi film industry under scanner. Mumbai police is leaving no stones unturned to understand the mystery behind the young actor’s death.

Mumbai Police is thoroughly investigating the case in all angles. They are going through all the aspects related to Sushant. Police suspect someone has tampered with Sushant’s Twitter account and deleted his tweets for the last six months.

Seeking old tweets of Sushant, Police have written a letter to Twitter. It seems that someone has tampered with Sushant’s Twitter account as no tweets are visible after December 27 last year. Police suspect someone has deleted Sushant’s tweets intentionally.

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

“Despite being so active on social media, how can the actor stay far away from Twitter for so long time?,” Cops questioned. Cops have sought reply from Twitter to get the information of the last six months of Sushant’s account so that they will be able to investigate further.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, the police have been working day and night to investigate his case. Police have so far interrogated more than 20 people associated with Sushant, including his close friends, family and girlfriends.

Sushant’s final post-mortem report claimed he died of asphyxia due to hanging. No scratches or bruises have been found from his body during the post mortem. However, the investigation in the matter is still going on to find out why he took such a stern step to end his life.

Notably, the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s statements have also been recorded. Earlier, angry fans of Sushant had targeted Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty for his death.

Some even blamed nepotism and slammed B-Town biggies Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others for Sushant’s death.

May his soul rest in peace!!