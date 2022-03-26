Early trends for Municipality/NAC Chairperson
BJD Pabitra Bhutia: Talcher
BJD Akshay Samanta: Angul
BJD Ajay Jaiswal: Tusura
BJD Manasi Biswal:Patnagarh
BeMC mayor
BJD Mayor candidate for Berhampur Municipal Corporation Sanghamitra Dalai, (BeMC) is leading by 707 votes as per the initial trends after completion of round 2 of counting of votes.
Dalai has got 3150 votes while BJP candidate Sabita Suar secured 2443 votes. Congress Mayor candidate Manju Rath has bagged 211 votes after round 2.
Latest Trend for Councillors/Corporators
BJD: 1,009
BJP: 239
Congress: 107
Independent candidate Arati Pradhan wins in Khandapada NAC
Trends for Municipality/NAC Chairpersons
BJP Pradip Nayak: Balimela
Congress M Sankar Rao: Kotpad
BJD’s Mitu Nayak: Banapur
A Janakiram of BJD: Gopalpur
CMC Mayor
After second round of counting, Congress‘ Giribala Behera leading with 5949 votes
BJD’s Subhash Singh is leading by 253 votes as per the initial trends after completion of round 1 of counting of votes.
Singh has got 3160 votes while Congress candidate Giribala secured 2907 votes.
BJP’s Sritam Das has bagged 1046 votes after round 1.
Counting for BMC elections begins at BJB College amidst tight security
Winning Candidates in Deogarh
BJD Santi Manjari Dei wins in Chairperson election in Deogarh Municipality
Vote counting delayed in Bhubaneswar by almost 2 hours
Winning Candidates in Dhenkanal
BJP Jayanti Patra wins chairperson elections
Winning candidates in Ganjam
BJP’s Rajanikanta Mohapatra: Ward No.8
Congress’ Suni Behera: Ward No.9
BJD‘s Lipika Nayak: Ward.10
Sunita Senapati (343): Ward No.11
Winning candidates in Kendrapara Municipality
BJD: Ward No.9
Independent: Ward No.10
BJD: Ward No.11
Congress: Ward No.12
Independent: Ward No.13
BJD: Ward No.14
BJD: Ward No-15
Winning Candidates in Cuttack
BJD’s Arati Sahoo: Ward No. 11.
BJD’s Monalisa Das: Ward No.10
Winning candidates in Berhampur
BJD’s Mayor candidate Sanghamitra Dalei leading by 2169 votes.
BJD: Ward No. 1
BJP: Ward No.3.
Independent candidate Ashok Shukla: Ward No. 4
Winning candidates in Pattamundai Municipality
BJD Laxmipriya Sahu: Ward No.1
BJD Santosh Kumar Dash: Ward No.2
BJD Anupriya Sahu: Ward No. 3
BJP Banita Mallick: Ward No.4
BJD Sudamay Mallick: Ward No.5
Winning candidates in Kendrapara Municipality
BJD: Ward No.1
Independent: Ward No.2
Congress: Ward No.3
Independent: Ward No.4
BJD: Ward No.5
Latest trend for Corporators/Councilors:
BJD: 223
BJP: 34
Congress: 14
Others: 13
Early trend shows
BJD: 36
BJP: 11
Congress: 2
Others: 5
Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for three municipal corporations and 105 ULBs to begin at 8 am.
