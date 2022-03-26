Early trends for Municipality/NAC Chairperson

BJD Pabitra Bhutia: Talcher

BJD Akshay Samanta: Angul

BJD Ajay Jaiswal: Tusura

BJD Manasi Biswal:Patnagarh

BeMC mayor

BJD Mayor candidate for Berhampur Municipal Corporation Sanghamitra Dalai, (BeMC) is leading by 707 votes as per the initial trends after completion of round 2 of counting of votes.

Dalai has got 3150 votes while BJP candidate Sabita Suar secured 2443 votes. Congress Mayor candidate Manju Rath has bagged 211 votes after round 2.

Latest Trend for Councillors/Corporators

BJD: 1,009

BJP: 239

Congress: 107

Independent candidate Arati Pradhan wins in Khandapada NAC

Trends for Municipality/NAC Chairpersons

BJP Pradip Nayak: Balimela

Congress M Sankar Rao: Kotpad

BJD’s Mitu Nayak: Banapur

A Janakiram of BJD: Gopalpur

CMC Mayor

After second round of counting, Congress‘ Giribala Behera leading with 5949 votes

BJD’s Subhash Singh is leading by 253 votes as per the initial trends after completion of round 1 of counting of votes.

Singh has got 3160 votes while Congress candidate Giribala secured 2907 votes.

BJP’s Sritam Das has bagged 1046 votes after round 1.

Counting for BMC elections begins at BJB College amidst tight security

Winning Candidates in Deogarh

BJD Santi Manjari Dei wins in Chairperson election in Deogarh Municipality

Vote counting delayed in Bhubaneswar by almost 2 hours

Winning Candidates in Dhenkanal

BJP Jayanti Patra wins chairperson elections

Winning candidates in Ganjam

BJP’s Rajanikanta Mohapatra: Ward No.8

Congress’ Suni Behera: Ward No.9

BJD‘s Lipika Nayak: Ward.10

Sunita Senapati (343): Ward No.11

Winning candidates in Kendrapara Municipality

BJD: Ward No.9

Independent: Ward No.10

BJD: Ward No.11

Congress: Ward No.12

Independent: Ward No.13

BJD: Ward No.14

BJD: Ward No-15

Winning Candidates in Cuttack

BJD’s Arati Sahoo: Ward No. 11.

BJD’s Monalisa Das: Ward No.10

Winning candidates in Berhampur

BJD’s Mayor candidate Sanghamitra Dalei leading by 2169 votes.

BJD: Ward No. 1

BJP: Ward No.3.

Independent candidate Ashok Shukla: Ward No. 4

Winning candidates in Pattamundai Municipality

BJD Laxmipriya Sahu: Ward No.1

BJD Santosh Kumar Dash: Ward No.2

BJD Anupriya Sahu: Ward No. 3

BJP Banita Mallick: Ward No.4

BJD Sudamay Mallick: Ward No.5

Winning candidates in Kendrapara Municipality

BJD: Ward No.1

Independent: Ward No.2

Congress: Ward No.3

Independent: Ward No.4

BJD: Ward No.5

Latest trend for Corporators/Councilors:

BJD: 223

BJP: 34

Congress: 14

Others: 13

Early trend shows

BJD: 36

BJP: 11

Congress: 2

Others: 5

Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for three municipal corporations and 105 ULBs to begin at 8 am.