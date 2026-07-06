Hatadihi: A 55-year-old man, who was out on bail after serving time in prison for murder, was allegedly hacked to death while he was sleeping outside a relative’s house in Kendujhar district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on the night of July 3 at Paitapani village under Kantipal panchayat in Anandapur police limits.

The victim was identified as Bibhishan Ho, son of late Shuka Ho. Anandapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Kumar Panda said Bibhishan was sleeping on the verandah of his nephew’s house when unidentified assailants allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting multiple injuries to his head, chest and other parts of the body.

Following a written complaint on July 4, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that it was a case of murder, Panda said.

Poor road connectivity to the remote village delayed the recovery of the body.

Residents first carried the body on a cot for about 2 km to the nearest motorable road from where it was taken by ambulance for post-mortem examination.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be established and the investigation is continuing.

According to police, Bibhis han had been convicted in a 2020 murder case and was released on bail after serving time in prison.