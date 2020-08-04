Bhadrak: A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district Tuesday morning.

The body has been identified as that of Kailash Majhi (38).

Local people first spotted the body in the morning and immediately informed the police. On reaching the spot, the cops brought down the body and sent it for post mortem.

Kailash had been working in Bangalore. It had been only a few days since he returned home. According to a source, he had a spat with his younger brother and uncle the day before.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to connect the dots to ascertain the circumstances that led to his suicide.

The deceased’s wife, however, alleged he had been murdered somewhere else and then the miscreants hanged the body to pass it off as a suicide case.

Registering a case, the police have launched a probe into the incident considering various angles including the murder one. They said the post mortem report would provide them a lead to further the investigation.

