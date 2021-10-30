Bolangir: Deceased lady teacher Mamita Meher’s mother Tulasi Meher fell sick and was shifted to Vishakhapatnam for better treatment, a family source said Saturday.

At a time when Mamita’s death case has sent shockwaves across the state, the mother of the deceased — who has been under severe trauma for losing her daughter — has become seriously unwell.

According to the family source, Tulasi has chest pain and loses consciousness frequently. The family members have rushed her to Vishakhapatnam for treatment.

Notably, starting from state to national level, political leaders have been visiting deceased Mamita’s family at Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district since the murder mystery was cracked. Both the Congress and BJP have been demanding the scalp of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the case who is in jail now.

Demanding ouster of Mishra and a CBI inquiry into the case, BJP has been observing bandhs in districts in a phase-wise manner. Saturday, it observed a 24-hour bandh in Boudh, Balasore, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts and a six-hour bandh in Bhadrak district.

PNN