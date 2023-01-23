Phulbani/Phiringia: Cultivation of edible mushrooms in Phiringia block of Kandhamal district is empowering women members of a self-help group in a true sense in multiple ways. The cultivation has not only helped them in undergoing required training but helping them earn a handsome amount that is supporting their livelihood. Reports said there are many women self-help groups in the rural areas of the state. But only a few have the guts and effort to thrive on obstacles and create a special identity for themselves.

One such women’s self-help group is Maa Banjimaha SHG at Masiripada village under Ratang panchayat in Phiringia block. The women members of the group have not only earned a name for themselves but earning a handsome income to meet their family expenses. This has helped them spread their name and become an example for others to emulate. Sources said the group comprises 11 members.

Earlier, the women members were into vegetable cultivation. They were also earning a good income from the cultivation. However, they often had to face crop loss due to unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms. They thought to do something new and finally decided to take up mushroom cultivation and made efforts to realise their dream. At the outset, the women members built up a thatched house. They withdrew some money that they have been depositing in banks as a monthly subscription towards their membership.

With the money in hand, they bought some mushroom seeds from Bhubaneswar to start the cultivation. They reaped a good harvest which they sold to the people living in the vicinity. People found their mushroom good for consumption and soon their name began to spread in the area. They started cultivating more mushrooms and they began to sell like hotcakes. When contacted, president Sannodevi Mallick, secretary Bhanumati Mallick, said they are interested to spread their cultivation in more areas and meet the demands of people if the government helps them in getting adequate training. This could also help them supply mushrooms to the whole Kandhamal district and earn more from their work, they added.