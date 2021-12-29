Umerkote: Working as casual labourers for a living is the mainstay of women in the tribaldominated regions of the state.

However, with change in time, tribal women living in forest areas of Siraguda village under this block in Nabarangpur district have found a new way to live their life with dignity – thanks to the efforts of the Forest and Horticulture departments.

With the help of these two departments, tribal women in this region have become self-reliant through poultry farming and mushroom cultivation.

These activities have earned them a special identity and they have become role models for others to emulate. Women in Siraguda village under Beheda panchayat of Umerkote block have formed self-help groups to achieve this feat.

They have come together to form three self-help groups and undertook mushroom cultivation during the Covid pandemic.

The women members of Maa Pendrani, Maa Triveni and Maa Gadighasen self-help groups in the village have taken up mushroom cultivation with financial assistance provided by the state government.

This has not only helped uplift their lot, but also enabled them to lead a decent life.

According to reports, this became possible after the Forest department included their names under ‘Ama Jungle Yojana’, while the Horticulture department provided them with financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to take up mushroom cultivation.

Later, these women underwent training for mushroom cultivation under the guidance of Saroj Dalei, the team leader of Gramya Vikash Sangathan.

Currently, they are producing 3 to 5 kg mushroom per day and selling it at the local market at Rs 200 per kg. Some SHG members said the money they earn from the sale of mushroom is spent on meeting the expenses of their families.

They also save something for future. This has come as a blessing at a time when the Covid pandemic has led to dramatic loss of human life worldwide and caused economic and social disruptions by pushing tens of millions of people into extreme poverty.

When contacted, Purna Chandra Nayak, DFO, Umerkote said that three women self-help groups have been provided with financial help and training to take up mushroom cultivation.

Some women have also been provided with Rs 2 lakh assistance for poultry farming, he added.

PNN