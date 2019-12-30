Bhubaneswar: Veteran music director Purna Khuntia breathed his last at a private hospital in Cuttack Monday. He was 72.

He is survived by wife Adityaprabha, a son and two daughters. He was born December 27, 1947 at Buxi Bazar in Cuttack town.

Known for his soulful compositions, Khuntia directed a good number of films and albums. He will always be remembered for his work in the film Tike Hasa Tike Luha and Mahua.

Singers who worked with him are late Bhikari Bal, Pranab Kishore Patnaik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Md Aziz, Trupti Das, Subashis Mahakud, Kumar Bapi, Sailabhama, Tapu Mishra and the list goes on.

Sources said he developed a chest pain Sunday night following which family members rushed him to a private hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

The news of his demise has sent shock waves across the entire film and entertainment industry.

PNN