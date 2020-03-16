Baripada: Music director Bachchu Mukherjee passed away here in Mayurbhanj district Sunday. He was 64.

He complained of chest pain Sunday evening when he was with his family members at his Lal Bazaar residence. He was immediately rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. But the doctors there declared him received dead.

His first film to score music for was ‘Gopare Badhuchi Mo Kala Kanhei’. ‘Katha Rahithiba Kala Kala Ku’ and ‘Mote To Love Hela Re’ are said to be his best works. However, he directed music for many films and albums. He was fondly called ‘Bachchu Da’.

The news of his sudden demise shocked the entire film fraternity. Friends, relatives, film directors and actors and theatre personalities thronged his residence to pay their last tributes.

PNN