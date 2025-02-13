New Delhi: Composer AR Rahman subtly addressed the controversy surrounding influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, saying the past week has been all about “what happens when the mouth opens” when he indirectly shared his thoughts after he was asked to describe his music using emojis at the audio launch of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

On Wednesday night, Rahman, who has composed music for Chhaava, took the stage with the actor.

Kaushal asked the music director to describe his music using “just three emojis”.

“You want me (to) keep my mouth closed,” Rahman said after some contemplation, referring to the emoji.

“I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when mouth opens,” he added, eliciting a roaring laughter from both Kaushal and the audience.

To which Kaushal, who plays Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the period drama, replied: “Talk about roasting.”

Rahman is the latest celebrity to have joined the growing discourse around Allahbadia’s comment, which many have deemed “vulgar” and “irresponsible” on comic Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

On Wednesday night, Raina said he has removed all episodes of ‘India’s Got Latent’ from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy.

In his first response since the fracas ensued earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

In an apology video on X Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny.

A day later, the controversial episode was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. “India’s Got Latent”, which premiered in June 2024, had aired 18 episodes.

But trouble for Allahbadia and Raina is far from over.

Besides widespread criticism, police complaints have been filed against both Allahbadia and Raina in cities, including Mumbai, Guwahati, and Indore.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Allahbadia, Raina, and other panellists Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show’s producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it February 17 in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed Raina’s upcoming stand-up shows in Gujarat have been cancelled following the outrage.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has also registered a First Information Report under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the show. More than 40 people, including Allahbadia and Raina, have been summoned to join the probe.

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised the issue in Parliament as he called for a law to regulate social media.

Allahbadia, who has interviewed guests ranging from the biggest names in Bollywood to ministers like S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, also suffered a setback for his show as singer B Praak called off an appearance on the influencer’s podcast.

Previously, actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das shared his opinion on the controversy, criticising TV media’s endless coverage on Allahbadia without naming the influencer.

In an Instagram Story, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor asked authorities to get their priorities straight.

“Guys I think I’m losing my mind.. so marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok? Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality / bribery/caste system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai? (sic)” Kapoor wrote.

Then there were also some like fashion influencer Uorfi Javed and actor Rakhi Sawant who voiced their support for Allahbadia and Raina.