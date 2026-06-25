The two mainstream ruling parties in Britain—Labour and the Tories—are using the children’s party game of ‘Musical Chairs’ as a political strategy to abandon democratic accountability, even as the quality of life and dignity of citizenship shrinks across the country, as food banks, poverty, unemployment and homelessness rise. The political opportunism of Tory and Labour leadership has failed miserably to offer any alternative for reviving the economy, building a progressive society, or deepening the welfare and democratic state. Both parties, and their respective failures, are fueling right-wing reactionary forces that promote racism, xenophobia, and anti-migrant politics under the leadership of white supremacists—a sentiment that has now percolated into every nook and cranny of Britain. Instead of offering alternatives, mainstream political leadership is pushing Britain and its working people into the dark ages. The existing racism within various institutions and processes has been emboldened in recent years by the musical-chairs politics of both Tory and Labour leaders, and by their austerity policies in the name of economic growth, which continue to weaken individual lives, families, society, and the country as a whole.

From David Cameron (2010–2016) to Keir Starmer (2024–2026), the British people have witnessed six Prime Ministers—Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Starmer himself. In terms of policies, principles, and politics, these six leaders are virtually indistinguishable from one another. Their ideological orientations in politics are no different. These six men and women have followed reactionary politics and economic policies that continue to weaken working people while enriching their crony capitalist brethren. All of these PMs have pursued austerity policies that have destroyed the welfare state and democratic politics in Britain. Andy Burnham is not going to be very different from them.

These leaders have also followed foreign policies concomitant with the requirements of American imperialism and Zionist politics in Israel—policies that have led to the death and destitution of millions of people in Palestine. They have taken similar positions on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which continues to create havoc in the lives of working people in both Ukraine and Russia. Tory and Labour leadership stand together on the issue of American and Israeli attacks on Iran, which is creating havoc in the world economy. These leaders did not condemn the unprovoked attack on Venezuela, nor the continuous threat and blockade against Cuba. They did not stand for world peace, but rather for continuous war in different regions—wars that generate profit for the military-industrial complex based in the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Bourgeois intellectuals, journalists, and their think tanks claim that these leadership changes reflect the dynamism of British democracy at work. In reality, these changes reflect a deepening of ideology-free opportunistic politics, where accountabili ty is abandoned, governance is outsourced, and people are left to get on with their daily lives amid growing food banks. These changes are not accidental, but part of a coherent strategy of changing chairs without assuming any form of responsibility. Such a foxy strategy undermines democracy, the welfare state, and citizenship rights. There is absolutely nothing dynamic about it.

The political strategy of “musical chairs” helps the governing elites in Britain continue enjoying state pow er without addressing the everyday issues of the people, or the social, economic, and cultural crises confronting the country. The intense internal factionalism within the Tories and Labour Party acts as a shock absorber for the political crisis manufactured by these two parties, creating an ideology-free zone in politics where political accountability is thrown into the dustbin. Stability and stability in politics are both suitable conditions in a market-led bourgeois democracy to uphold the capitalist system of governance, where inequality, exploitation and marginalisation are normalised. Both parties and their leadership are part of this democratic design, where the capitalist classes are the only winners while working people are marginalised on a daily basis.

Politics without revolutionary ideology produces such lumpen leaders, where both Tory and Labour leaders represent the capitalist classes at the cost of the lives, livelihoods, and liberties of working people. The working-class struggle against the Tories and Labour can only offer alternatives to ensure peace and prosperity, and to lead society along a progressive path free from exploitation and inequality. This is not only possible but also inevitable, in order to end the bourgeois political strategy of “Musical Chairs” in Britain.

Andy Burnham is not an alternative; he is merely the continuity of musical-chairs politics that upholds corporate capitalism in the country. Britain needs radical and revolutionary politics based on class consciousness, class organisation, and class struggle. There is no other shortcut to transformative politics. There is no point in trusting the political establishment in Britain, which has produced misery for many decades now. History tells us that or ganised people can never be defeated. Working people can only change their lives if they pursue class politics by rejecting the reactionary politics of contemporary Britain. The struggle to reclaim British democracy is a struggle against capitalism, imperialism, and Zionist politics.

The writer teaches at the London Metropolitan University.