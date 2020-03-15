Kamakhyanagar: Traditions persist as they are passed on to our posterity. However, the traditional ‘Ghumura’ folk-dance-music of western Odisha in Dhenkanal district has been nearly lost in the march towards modernity.

Tribals are lovers of nature and their lifestyle is different from modern civilisation. Their distinctive styles of dance, music, tradition, living and food habits have made them special.

Ghumura finds its mention in Hindu religious scriptures and occupies a special place as Ranabadya (war-musical instrument). It is widely used in the state for Shakti Upasana since time immemorial. This musical instrument was also entertaining subjects and courtiers along with its typical dance performance during kingship days.

The performing artistes are dressed up in typical attires, playing music and dancing in a distinctive manner. Even if Kalahandi district is called as the birthplace of Ghumura folk-dance, impressions of this tradition are also seen in areas like Baisinga, Bangura, Kadua, Malapura, Indipur, Bada Suanla, Odisa, Anala, Ambabola and Gangijodi including several other remote villages under Kamakhyanagar subdivision in Dhenkanal district, which are inhabited by thousands of families belonging to the Sabar tribe, sources said.

These tribals eke out their living by working as daily wagers round the year. They become enthusiastic especially when the Gamha Purnami (full-moon day of Shravana) approaches. This community celebrates the festival with as much pomp and gaiety and religious fervour as potters (Kumbhakar) celebrate Kurala Panchami, herdsmen (Gopala) celebrate Dola Purnami, kshyatriyas celebrate Dusshera festivals.

As per tribal rituals, after Pinda Dana (food offering) to their predecessors, they usually perform Ghumura dance at village courtyards on this auspicious day. Sabar tribals also clean up their households with cow-dung and wear new clothes. Moreover, the community prepares cakes (pitha), rice puddings (kheeri) in new earthen pots and offers those to their presiding deity Ma Kamandei.

It is believed that if the goddess is appeased with offerings, Sabar tribe harvests good agricultural produce. Starting from Gamha Purnami up to Janmastami, male members of the community roam from village to village to play Ghumura Badya and perform the dance rhythmically. While performing the dance, they at times dress themselves up as their female counterparts (Sabaruni).

Leaving apart a few performing artistes in Dhenkanal district, none of their younger generations shows interest in the folk-dance-music form. Even people in society show little interest to the dance form these days. This typical observation of festival is not seen in modern days.

In a situation where old artistes still strive hard to keep this tradition alive, youngsters prefer to go out of Bolangir district to work as bonded labourers. Facing the challenge from DJ music, many such families have given up their traditional occupation, they added.

Notably, this traditional folk-art form has been vanishing from the society for lack of government support. The artistes who were then performing on demand at nominal remunerations have been gradually switching over to other occupations to eke out their living.

While it is commonly assumed that traditions have linkage only with ancient history; many traditions are invented by human societies on purpose, whether those are social, political, economic or cultural.