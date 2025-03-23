Meerut: Muskaan Rastogi, one of the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, has requested a government-appointed lawyer after her family refused to support her legal battle.

Currently lodged in Meerut District Jail, Muskaan made the request to the Jail Superintendent Saturday, seeking legal representation from the state.

Meanwhile, her lover and co-accused, Sahil Shukla, has yet to decide whether he needs a government lawyer.

Jail Superintendent Veeresh Raj Sharma said, “For security reasons, new prisoners are initially kept separate in the new prisoners’ barrack. Yesterday, Muskaan requested a meeting with me. When I met her, she said her family was upset and would not fight her case. Hence, she has asked for a government lawyer.”

“As per prison reform laws, every inmate has the right to legal aid. If a prisoner cannot afford a private lawyer, we are obliged to provide one. Her request is being forwarded to the honourable court. Sahil was also asked about legal representation, but he has not decided yet. He said he may opt for a government lawyer if his family does not arrange one,” he added.

Additionally, both Muskaan and Sahil are reportedly struggling with severe drug withdrawal symptoms. Jail officials have noted that they are “demanding injections” and experiencing intense cravings for marijuana.

“Many prisoners enter jail with drug addiction. We have a de-addiction centre under my and the doctor’s supervision, where we conduct counselling, meditation, yoga, and physical activities. Medical treatment is also provided to manage withdrawal symptoms,” said Jail Superintendent Sharma.

“When the accused were examined, symptoms of drug addiction were found. Medicines are being administered, and efforts are underway to rehabilitate them within 10 to 15 days through counselling and therapy,” he added.

March 4, Muskaan and Sahil stabbed Saurabh Rajput to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains inside a cement-filled drum in Meerut.

Following the crime, the couple went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh while misleading Saurabh’s family by sending messages from his phone. The case was exposed March 18 when Muskaan confessed to her mother, who then alerted the police.

IANS