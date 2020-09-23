Kendrapara: Even devout Hindus these days find it very difficult to memorise Sanskrit slokas (hymns) and other mantras. In this backdrop, a Muslim girl reciting Vedic hymns is quite unimaginable. However, that is what has exactly happened in Kendrapara district. The young girl, Samjana Khatun has been lauded by all and sundry for reciting Vedic hymns with ease.

Also read: Muslim students excel at Bhagavad Gita in this Indian city

It doesn’t matter to Samjana that she pursues a different faith. It has not deterred her in reciting scores of Sanskrit hymns and Vedic invocations. She can also sing bhajans of Lord Ganesh and goddess Saraswati. This incident once more proves the diversity that is seen in India. It showcases the communal harmony that exists in India in spite of all odds.

Samjana has completed her matriculation (10th standard). Though Samjana wants to pursue higher education, her family’s poor financial condition has become a hindrance for her in pursuing her dreams.

Samjana’s mom Sultana encourages her daughter to sing devotional songs belonging to other religions also. “I never dissuade my daughter in whatever she does,” Sultana said.

Samjana’s father Sheikh Karimuddin is a differently-abled man while her mother works as a daily-wager to support the family. The poor family stays in a thatched house. They go to sleep hungry when Sultana fails to get any work.

Neighbours said Samjana is a meritorious student. They said if provided with financial assistance the girl can achieve success in life.

“The girl had called me and expressed her inability to take admission in local college. I have assured to help her. It will be appropriate if the local administration or Odisha government provides her with some financial aid,” said Samjana’s teacher Nrusingha Rout.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Jyotishankar Mohapatra has assured all possible help to Samjana. “I have directed the district education officer (DEO) and Kendrapara welfare extension officer to find out ways to help her,” said Mohapatra.

PNN