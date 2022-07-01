New Delhi: Expressing deep concern over the brutal Udaipur murder, All India Imam Organisation’s (AIIO) Chief Imam, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi appealed Thursday to the Rajasthan government for the trial of the evil-doers by a fast-track court for the maximum punishment. “I also request the half a million Imams in the country to condemn this heinous act in their respective mosques during the next Friday prayers,” said the Muslim cleric in a video message from Canada, where he is on a visit.

Imam Ilyasi terms himself the religious and spiritual guide of over 210 million Indian Muslims. He said he is deeply sad and disturbed by the incident and expressed his solidarity with the victim Kanhaiya Lal’s family.

“I’m so sad and disturbed after hearing the news of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal. This is the first time I’m hearing such an incident happened in India. The act of making video of murder seems like what we usually see in other countries. In this distressing time, I along with Indian Muslims are with the family of Kahaya Lal,” Imam Ilyasi said in the message.

“These kinds of terror acts shake the entire humanity and I, along with my organisation, condemn this evil and un-Islamic act,” Imam Ilyasi added.