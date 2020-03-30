Bulandshahr (UP): In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Muslim youth came together to perform the last rites of a Hindu man who died on Saturday.

The incident took place in Anand Vihar area and the matter came to light when the family posted a thanksgiving on the social media.

Ravi Shankar, 73, was battling cancer and died Saturday.

Due to the lockdown, Shankar’s relatives stayed away from the cremation

Beauty of Humanity; Muslim from Bulandshahr helped in performing the last rites of a Hindu neighbour Ravi Shankar. While his relatives refuse to carry his body because of cornovirus fear. The local Muslims carried the body to the cremation ground! pic.twitter.com/PlldLgQCPc — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 29, 2020

The Muslim neighbours of the family came forward and decided to help the family with the last rites. They not only took out the ‘antim-Yatra’ while chanting ‘Ram-Nam Satya Hai’, but also performed the last rites of Ravi Shankar with proper Hindu rituals.

“Ravi Shankar was our neighbour and had expired two days back, after which we decided to help his family. All the Muslims from the locality gathered and brought his body for cremation. After all, humanity is above anything else,” one of the neighbours, Mohammad Zubair told reporters Monday.

The neighbours have also assured the family of all possible help during the lockdown period.

Pramod, the son of the deceased, said: “All our Muslim neighbours helped us with the last rites, everyone was very supportive. We are four siblings and our two sisters are married while me and my brother are left to take care of the family. I will always remain indebted to my Muslim neighbours who stood by us in this hour of crisis.”

IANS