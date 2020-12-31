Bhubaneswar: Four UK returnees in Bhubaneswar are yet to be traced, leaving the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities in a tizzy.

A total of 62 persons returned from the UK to Bhubaneswar in the month of December so far. The authorities have so far succeeded in tracing 58 of them as of Wednesday evening.

BMC officials, despite their best efforts, have not been able to get details of the remaining four fliers. While briefing journalists, BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that the BMC teams were yet to reach at the addresses of these four persons.

Meanwhile, swab samples of all the 58 persons have been collected and sent for laboratory tests. Contact tracing is also underway, he added.

The BMC December 29 furnished names of 88 UK returnees. But, when verified, it turned out that nine names were mentioned twice and 17 were from areas not coming under BMC.

The commissioner informed that efforts are on to contact the four remaining UK returnees within 24 hours’ time. The Rapid Response Team has become more active to trace them. “Once traced, we will inform you,” he said.

Notably, the BMC initially had problems in contacting most returnees as their mobile phones were switched off.

Forming zone level teams, the BMC had launched an operation to reach out to them. The team succeeded in contacting more than half of them within 24 hours Tuesday. The team not only contacted them but also collected their swab samples and advised them to be under home isolation.

PNN