Berhampur: Ganjam district administration Friday claimed to have identified three persons who recently returned from UK amid mutant coronavirus scare.

According to information shared by state Health and Family Welfare Department, one is a 44-year-old man of Dharmanagar area. He had returned Berhampur December 17 and has been ill since.

The second one is a 38-year-old woman residing in Kamapalli area. She returned from UK December 18. Her family members had gone to the airport to receive her. What is more worrisome is that a ten-year-old child had accompanied them.

The third returnee is a male, aged 34 years. He is a resident of Jagannath Vihar area. He had returned from Britain December 11.

The government has all the information about these three returnees including their house addresses and the same has been provided to the district administration, it was learnt.

The government, however, did not specify if the patients have been hospitalized in Berhampur or elsewhere.

